Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 12,345 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

