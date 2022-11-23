Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,636 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $6,772,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $4,812,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

