148,237 Shares in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 7.06% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $10,248,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA YMAR opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.