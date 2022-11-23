Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 257,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 221,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $6,803,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,983,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

PTMC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.