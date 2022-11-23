First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

