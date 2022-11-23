Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,680,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,375,000 after acquiring an additional 228,697 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.9% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.