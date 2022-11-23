Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PKW opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

