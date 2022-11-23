Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

VGT stock opened at $340.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

