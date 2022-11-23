Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

