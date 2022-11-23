Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 48,622 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after buying an additional 402,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,814 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19.

