FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $451.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

