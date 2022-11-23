Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 4,828 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

