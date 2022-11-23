Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 19,495 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,582,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

