Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

