Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

NYSE RACE opened at $216.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $271.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

