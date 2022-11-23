Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

CHRW opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.