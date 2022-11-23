Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 65.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

TPR stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.