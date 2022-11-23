Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

