Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Brown & Brown by 13.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Raymond James cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

