Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $322,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $605.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $542.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.