Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 241 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 490.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 214,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 178,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 56,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $2,253,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $145,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

NYSE CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

