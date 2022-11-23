Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $216.36 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $271.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

