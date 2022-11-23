Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.