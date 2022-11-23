Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

