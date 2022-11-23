Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of ABC opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

