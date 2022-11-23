Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

