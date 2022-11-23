Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

