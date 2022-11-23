Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.