Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 267 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8 %

TROW stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

