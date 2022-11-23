Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TROW opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.