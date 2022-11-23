Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Grid by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

