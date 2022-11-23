Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE DVN opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

