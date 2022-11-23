First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

