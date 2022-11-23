Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

OXY stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

