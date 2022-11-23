Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.