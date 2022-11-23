Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

