Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

ROK stock opened at $266.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

