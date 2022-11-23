UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

