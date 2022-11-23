Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kroger by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.