Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

MUFG opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

