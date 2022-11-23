Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %

STE stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.90. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

