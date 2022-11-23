Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 9.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 19,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,200,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Vimeo Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
