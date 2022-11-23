Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Down 9.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 19,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,200,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

