Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

NYSE ARE opened at $152.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $150.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

