Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $457,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 208,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 133,371 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 398,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

