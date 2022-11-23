Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67.

