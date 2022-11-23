King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 58.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
