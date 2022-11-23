King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 58.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.