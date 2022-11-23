King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 375 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 438.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

