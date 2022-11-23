King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,475 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of Inotiv worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inotiv by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Price Performance

Inotiv stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOTV. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Articles

