King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 592 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

NYSE ETN opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

