Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

